Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Business

XR activists dressed as cleaners protest Crouch End Barclays

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 3:20 PM May 5, 2022
Protestors dressed as cleaners speaking into microphone on high street

XR activists urged people to change banks on the weekend, following Barclays' investment in fossil fuel companies. - Credit: XR Muswell Hill

A group of 15 Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists dressed as cleaners sang songs and handed out flyers at Crouch End's Barclays branch. 

The campaigners protested against Barclays' investment in fossil fuel companies to coincide with the bank's national AGM in Manchester on Saturday, April 30.

Barclays is the biggest funder of fossil fuels in Europe, and fourth biggest in the world. It invested $144.9 billion in fossil fuels from 2016-20, according to The Banking on Climate Chaos report.

But Muswell Hill XR said: "Most people do not realise that Barclays’ claims to have green policies are far from the truth – in particular, their funding of planet-friendly projects are minute relative to their increasing investments in fossil fuels."

Blue, white and black banner saying 'move your money' on metal fence next to building site

Banner outside Barclays' Crouch End branch. - Credit: XR Muswell Hill

Annabel Gregory, 72, from Alexandra Park, is a member of the group and attended the protest on Saturday. She said the Muswell Hill arm of XR is made up of local people from a wide range of ages.

She dressing as cleaners is a common approach for the organisation, adding: "The idea is that because these banks invest in fossil fuels, they are dirty banks, so you go to clean them.

"The customers were quite interested and concerned, and also amused. I think one advantage of doing entertaining cleaners is that it doesn't actually get people's backs up."

Most Read

  1. 1 Hampstead pharmacy under investigation over extra charges for prescriptions
  2. 2 Local elections 2022: Full list of Haringey Council candidates by ward
  3. 3 Fears The Duke's Head 'laid-back country bar' in Highgate could go bust
  1. 4 'Heartbroken': 114-year-old school closure announced
  2. 5 Local elections 2022: Full list of Barnet Council candidates by ward
  3. 6 Application to build 'garden studio' in Muswell Hill shared property
  4. 7 Jailed: 7 north London offenders put behind bars in April
  5. 8 Hampstead teacher drives 3,500 miles in 8 days helping Ukrainian refugees in Poland
  6. 9 'It's a design flaw': Bike hangar broken into for a second time
  7. 10 Plaque to Sir Isaiah Berlin unveiled in Hampstead

She said the staff were slightly worried by their presence, but mostly left them to it. The police were called because employees incorrectly thought the protestors had spilled something on the floor. Three officers turned up but left soon after.

The group sang a song to catch the attention of passers by. It was to the tune of Down in the Jungle, a children's song, and was used at XR protests across the UK on Saturday.

The lyrics to the first verse are: "There’s a bank on the high street that everyone knows. But have you ever wondered where your money goes? Barclays takes our money and breaks the rules, investing in climate-wrecking fossil fuels."

Activist dressed as a cleaner outside Barclays bank

The group sang a song to the tune of Down in the Jungle, which is a kid's song. - Credit: XR Muswell Hill

A Barclays spokesperson said: “We are aligning our entire financing portfolio to support the goals of the Paris Agreement – significantly scaling up green financing, directly investing in new green technologies and helping clients in key sectors change their business models to reduce their climate change impact.

"Barclays has already facilitated £62bn of green finance."

Crouch End News
Haringey News
Muswell Hill News

Don't Miss

Francis Mukendi

London Live News

Finsbury Park rapist who attacked women in Camden jailed

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Paul Summerson, 43, appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court. Picture: Met Police

Court Watch

Plaistow Police officer named following GBH accusations

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Retailers fear lights will go out in their businesses for good if one way street scheme made permanent

St John's Wood retailers fear one-way road scheme will be made permanent

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of terraced houses in London

London Live News

7 of the cheapest streets in north London boroughs

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon