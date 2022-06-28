Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Business

New Wendy's opens its doors in Camden

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 2:02 PM June 28, 2022
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Iconic Wendy’s logo has Camden makeover ahead of new restaurant openi

A new Wendy's restaurant has opened in Camden Town - Credit: Will Ireland/PinPep

A new Wendy's restaurant has opened today in Camden.

The new restaurant - Wendy's eighth branch in the UK - officially opened this morning (Tuesday, June 28).

With branches already in Romford and Stratford, the US chain has continued its London growth with opening in Camden.

This latest eatery will offer signature Wendy’s breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, including US favourites and vegetarian UK exclusives.

A breakfast menu is available before 10.30am, while delivery is also available.

Opening hours are 7am-10pm Monday-Thursday, 7am-11pm Friday-Saturday and 8am-10pm on Sundays.

Address: 189 Camden High Street, NW1 7BP - opposite the exit to Camden Town Underground Station.

London Live News
Food and Drink
Camden News

Don't Miss

Police were called to reports of a shooting in Woodchurch Road, West Hampstead, where two cars had collided

London Live News

Police probe reports of shooting at scene of crash in West Hampstead

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Middleton Road in Golders Green, where a fire broke out in a house this morning

London Live News

Golders Green house fire under investigation

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Christina Efthimiou (left) took the City of London Corporation to court over swimming charges for the Heath ponds

The Ponds

Disabled swimmer loses court battle over Heath swimming prices

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Amir Khan and wife Faryal Makhdoom

London Live News | Updated

Three north London men charged after boxer Amir Khan ‘robbed at gunpoint’

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon