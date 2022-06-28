A new Wendy's restaurant has opened in Camden Town - Credit: Will Ireland/PinPep

A new Wendy's restaurant has opened today in Camden.

The new restaurant - Wendy's eighth branch in the UK - officially opened this morning (Tuesday, June 28).

With branches already in Romford and Stratford, the US chain has continued its London growth with opening in Camden.

This latest eatery will offer signature Wendy’s breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, including US favourites and vegetarian UK exclusives.

A breakfast menu is available before 10.30am, while delivery is also available.

Opening hours are 7am-10pm Monday-Thursday, 7am-11pm Friday-Saturday and 8am-10pm on Sundays.

Address: 189 Camden High Street, NW1 7BP - opposite the exit to Camden Town Underground Station.