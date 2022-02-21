Camden's Dublin Castle pub and venue revamped

A legendary pub and music venue in Camden has been given a fresh makeover with the help of volunteers.

The Dublin Castle, in Parkway, has been renovated as part of a community initiative with Dulux and partner Volunteer it Yourself (VIY).

Music legends including Madness, Coldplay, Oasis, Blur, The Killers and The Arctic Monkeys have graced the stage at the venue at some point in their careers.

Volunteers painting Dublin Castle's iconic stage that has seen the likes of Madness and The Killers perform - Credit: Scott Garfitt/PinPep

The pub was popular with Amy Winehouse, who could occasionally be found behind the bar serving customers.

Dublin Castle manager Henry Conlon said: “We got involved with this project through the music venue trust because we were amazed by the differences they could make to young people.

“With prestigious companies like Dulux supporting this project – we had to get involved.

"The project is great for teaching young people different trades and then in turn helps keep grass routes music venues like ours keep going.

“These venues help support young artists, when playing here it’s often their first experience in front of an audience.

"The revamp will prove greatness for Camden and the London live music scene and in turn UK music.”

Dulux community project with Volunteer It Yourself saw young people revamp Camden Town's Dublin Castle - Credit: Scott Garfitt/PinPep

The redecoration, which took place on February 2, is part of the Dulux Let’s Colour initiative.

With the help VIY, the project presents young people with the opportunity to learn trade skills whilst refreshing community properties.

The young team, assisted by qualified mentors, painted the main stage area, where global musicians have played in black and the bar area was refreshed with a lick of "Dulux Trade Diamond Matt Pepper Red".

Volunteers at work revamping the Dublin Castle - Credit: Scott Garfitt/PinPep

Henry, who has been at The Dublin Castle since 1974, added: “ It’s great we won’t have to decorate for quite some time now.

"These venues take a knocking over the years – some quality paint on the walls that has professionally been applied makes a huge difference.”

Skills trade mentor Alan Dalton said: “We have noticed working with these young people on these projects supported by Dulux, that many go away with a can-do attitude.

"They feel accomplished and ready to get involved with the places that they have helped renovate.”