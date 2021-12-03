Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Business

Villa Bianca brings the Christmas cheer to Hampstead

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 3:05 PM December 3, 2021
Updated: 4:14 PM December 3, 2021
Villa Bianca staff with singing group The London Belles who performed from the balcony

Villa Bianca staff with singing group The London Belles who performed from the balcony - Credit: Polly Hancock

Villa Bianca celebrated the beginning of the festive season on Wednesday with a special Christmas party.  

The Hampstead restaurant welcomed locals on December 1 to a feast of festive fun including a lights switch-on and Christmas carols by The London Belles.   

Sweet treats and mulled wine were handed out to passers-by in Perrin's Court as the family business looked to bring some Christmas cheer to the area.

Director Nicholas Mollura said: “It’s been a tough two years, and with the recent news that something is maybe coming back (the Covid-19 Omicron variant), people have been getting a bit worried and scared again, so we just felt like doing something to put a smile on people’s faces.  

“No one knows what’s going to happen in the next couple of weeks but we thought if we do it as soon as possible we could bring that Christmas cheer to Hampstead.  

“We’re a bit fed up of the whole situation so we thought ‘well we’ll stop getting angry and we’ll do something fun’.”

The London Belles (front) performed a series of Christmas classics

The London Belles (front) performed a series of Christmas classics - Credit: Polly Hancock

Most Read

  1. 1 George Michael estate helps fund Highgate Christmas lights
  2. 2 Developer told to dig up granite slabs at Hornsey Town Hall Square
  3. 3 Bus collides with lamppost in Muswell Hill crash
  1. 4 Stephen Mangan has Crouch End pupils 'in stitches'
  2. 5 Deliveroo puts in retrospective application for permanent 'dark kitchen'
  3. 6 Christmas at Kenwood feels like walking in a winter wonderland
  4. 7 Hampstead Heath to host first Christmas Fayre
  5. 8 Haringey flasher targeted young girls for 'obscene gratification'
  6. 9 Antonio Conte's lungs put in a shift as Spurs beat Brentford
  7. 10 Reluctant 'caretaker' retires from Highgate primary school after 21 years
Christmas
Hampstead News
Camden News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police officers and paramedics were called to Mayes Road in Wood Green

London Live News

'Unimaginable loss': Father and daughter stabbed to death in north London

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has identified two further cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in England

London Live News

Covid-19: Omicron variant case confirmed in Camden

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
People wearing masks travelling on the London Underground, as mask wearing on public transport becom

London Live News

Covid-19: Omicron cases confirmed in Haringey and Barnet

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
menorah for hanukkah crouch end

London Live News

Hanukkah 2021: Five events in north London tonight

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon