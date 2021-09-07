Three Compasses pub reopens in Hornsey

Published: 3:52 PM September 7, 2021

The Three Compasses pub has reopened in Hornsey under new ownership.

The free house welcomed customers back to its High Street home for the first time on Thursday (September 2), having been closed for around 18 months.

An official opening ceremony was held on Saturday (September 4) including Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West, Haringey mayor Cllr Adam Jogee, and Haringey’s high streets lead, Cllr Ruth Gordon.

Landlord Aaron Wilson told the Ham&High: “I’m very excited to be part of the community and have felt really welcome already.

“I feel like we’re definitely going to be able to play a part in the local community.”

Cutting the ribbon to open the Three Compasses - Credit: Aaron Wilson

Cllr Jogee said the opportunity to welcome the Three Compasses back to his local high street was an honour.

“The last year has been difficult for our small businesses and high streets and I know Hornsey has missed the 3Cs,” Cllr Jogee said.

Ms West said it was lovely to be out for a pint inside the pub’s Mondrian-inspired stain glass windows.

The MP added: “Congratulations to the young new landlord and the team and I look forward to being a regular for a meal and fun with friends.”