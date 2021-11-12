Brothers Erhan and Baran Gorgu have taken over Crouch End's The Haberdashery - Credit: Erhan Gorgu

Crouch End's The Haberdashery has re-opened today under new management, with all food half price for the first week.

The cafe closed in August after almost 12 years in Middle Lane when co-founder Greg Vukasovic announced he would be moving to Glasgow.

This much-loved eatery has opened its doors once again this morning - November 12 - under the new ownership of brothers Erhan and Baran Gorgu and their wives.

Erhan told the Ham&High: "My wife was a fashion designer and now she works as a nutritionist, so The Haberdashery was a great match for us.

"We'll be serving healthy lunches and salads, joining together our love of tailoring and a healthy lifestyle."

Chef Alina already knows the ropes, having worked at the cafe for the past three years, with Erhan calling her a "super positive and lovely person".

The Turkish owners said they "love the Crouch End community" - Credit: Erhan Gorgu

The Turkish-born owner, who lives in Crystal Palace, has another restaurant near the Barbican in central London.

"We love Crouch End," Ehran said.

"We're looking to move here very soon, as I love the community and can't wait to be a part of it."

For the first week the restaurant will only accept walk-ins and customers will get 50 per cent off their bill, excluding drinks.



