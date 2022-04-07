The Farrier is celebrating its 1st birthday over the Easter weekend. - Credit: The Farrier

Camden Market's first pub will be celebrating its first birthday over the Easter weekend with a four-day party.

The Farrier Pub, Restaurant and Wine Store at 87/88 North Yard will be hosting DJ sets on its terrace, free natural wine tastings and for those booked in for dinner on Friday and Saturday night, a glass of wine on the house.

Its celebration sees the launch of Sunday sharing roasts with trimmings and bottomless gravy, and lamb courtesy of London butchers HG Walter. The sharing roast will be available on Easter Sunday and Monday.

Inside the restaurant. - Credit: The Farrier

Guests will receive a 10% discount on all bottles of wine in the pub, restaurant and for take away throughout the weekend.

The Farrier's birthday celebration will run from Friday to Monday, April 15-18.

No tickets are required but you can book a table for drinks or dinner at thefarriercamden.com