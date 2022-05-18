'It's a lovely community': The Bull reopens under new management

The Bull's previous owners sold the pub to the Metropolitan Pub Company after six years of managing the pub. - Credit: The Bull

After closing for month-long renovations, The Bull pub in Highgate reopens on Wednesday (May 18) with new management, a refreshed interior and an updated menu.

The Bull's previous owners sold the pub to the Metropolitan Pub Company, which owns pubs and hotels across southern England.

Alex Igua is the new general manager of the pub. He used to work at the Wright Brothers in Battersea and has previously managed cafes.

Alex, general manager of The Bull in Highgate - Credit: THE BULL

"I've been living in Highgate for more than seven years," Alex said. "I have great neighbours and everybody that I meet in Highgate and Muswell Hill is lovely.

"So, having the opportunity to manage a pub where I live and having an input on service style and food, that was very exciting to me.

"I used to drink beer from George, the previous owner. So I knew the pub and I really loved it. Some of my team used to be regulars here. It's a lovely community."

Dining area inside The Bull. - Credit: The Bull

Alex is most excited by the quality of the new menu. The team were "blown away" when they tasted it.

For the first three months, Alex's priority is "delivering great standards of service and then maintaining that".