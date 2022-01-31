Aldi launches major recruitment drive in north London
- Credit: PA
Supermarket chain Aldi is recruiting 40 new staff members for its Little Venice, Camden and Kilburn stores.
Aldi announced the major recruitment drive today - January 31 - as a result of "continued growth across the region".
It is Britain’s fifth largest supermarket chain with over 950 stores and around 38,000 employees.
Aldi regional managing director Graham Hetherington said he was "really excited" about the job creation in London.
He said: "Aldi’s increased popularity and customer demand for quality products allows us to keep growing and create more and more new employment opportunities across the region.
“Working at Aldi means more than just having a job; we really care about our colleagues, both personally and professionally."
The chain advised potential candidates to visit the store before the interview, do some desk research and "show enthusiasm".
The discount supermarket chain is looking for three assistant store managers, 10 deputy store managers and 30 store assistants.
The assistant store manager is salaried at £33,815, rising in increments to £41,235 in year five.
Deputy store managers start off at £12.55 per hour, with store assistants making £11.55.