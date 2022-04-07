An application has been submitted for a premises licence for a pub in Highgate Newtown.

Ei Group, formerly known as Enterprise Inns Plc, has applied for a licence for The Star pub in Chester Road.

The licence would allow the sale of alcohol from Sunday to Thursday, from 10am to 11pm, and from 10am to 12.30am on Friday and Saturday. There is also an application to show films, and host live and recorded music.

The applications replicate existing trading licences for the building.

Ei Group Plc and agent Mandy Mighty were unavailable for comment at the time of going to press.

The pub, which closed two years ago, has an outdoor patio area allows for al fresco dining during the warmer months.

Andrew Whitehead, who lives locally, said: "I'm really pleased it's coming back to life. It's a good pub."

Representations on the licensing application will be taken until April 26.