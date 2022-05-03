A St John's Wood entrepreneur has created an app to help build proficiency in their own language.

Oracy is a language-learning app aimed at encouraging social mobility and developing fluency, according to creator Matvey Silkin.

The 21-year-old has lived in St John’s Wood since he was 10 and is developing the app to help people master English, by combining current affairs and cultural and historical references with the learning process.

This could include an author of the day, a "thinker in focus”, or idioms, as well as learning through news.

Oracy creator Matvey Silkin - Credit: Guy Taylor

By learning in this way, “you get to know the place you live better", he said: “It’s this idea of cultural understanding and social mobility.”

He said the unique selling point of the app is its focus on those who have a strong grasp of the language, but who need a little more to achieve confidence and fluency.

He said: "It’s about education, empowerment and really improving the way we live, people communicating and understanding better.”

The app will be released in July. Visit www.f6s.com/oracy