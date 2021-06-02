Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Business

South Hampstead and Swiss Cottage 'streateries' proposed

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 6:55 AM June 2, 2021   
More space for outdoor dining is planned for outside of restaurants in Winchester Road and Broadhurst Gardens

Camden Council is consulting on plans to launch new "streateries" in Swiss Cottage and South Hampstead. 

As the town hall continues to seek to encourage outdoor dining in response to the pressures of the pandemic, it is looking for feedback on schemes planned for Broadhurst Gardens and Winchester Road. 

Belsize Village's streatery where customers are being served alfresco. Picture: Belsize Village Busi

In Broadhurst Gardens, the new scheme would see a 20m stretch of pay-by-phone parking replaced by tables outside restaurants Pisu Sapori and Sushi Tokoro, along with the Robert Graham whisky and cigar lounge. 

A few minutes away in Winchester Road, restaurants Bradley's and Arabesque would benefit from extra outdoor dining space. 

The council has, it says, based its plans for new "streateries" on demand for pavement dining license over recent weeks. 

Depending on feedback, the council would use experiment traffic orders (ETOs) to implement the schemes. 

To see the consultations, which are open until June 7, visit consultations.wearecamden.org

Business
Belsize News
Swiss Cottage News
South Hampstead News

Logo Icon
