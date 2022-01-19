Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Business

South End Green telephone box coffee kiosk has new owner

Logo Icon

Sophie Mitchell

Published: 2:09 PM January 19, 2022
Lily London Coffee kiosk

Lily London Coffee already has phone booth coffee stands in Guildford and London Bridge - Credit: Lily London Coffee

A start-up founded during the Covid-19 lockdown, Lily London Coffee, has taken over the telephone box coffee kiosk on South End Green. 

Originally exporting coffee from Brazil, bringing specialty brews to Hampstead is the next step in owner Lily De Luca’s entrepreneurial journey, having already taken on phone booth coffee stands in Guildford and London Bridge.  

“I have friends that live in [Hampstead], and I have been to the parks and know the area well”, said Lily. “It’s an interesting place, with the kind of people that would appreciate specialty coffee.” 

Despite recent fears over the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Lily has confirmed the residents of Hampstead are still attending the kiosk to pick up their coffee.  

She said: “The only issue I have noticed is that the coffee price has gone up to the roof, but that hasn’t reached the consumer yet.” 

The stand is located on the corner of South End Green and is open from 7am to 3pm throughout the week.

Most Read

  1. 1 The man who wants to put trains among the trees from Muswell Hill to Highgate
  2. 2 Cops swoop on cannabis farm rumoured to be 'largest ever' busted in Haringey
  3. 3 Highgate pub gets the go-ahead to reopen
  1. 4 Landlord scales back 40% rent rise - but it is too late for some tenants
  2. 5 Ricky Gervais behind new benches for people grieving to 'talk and reflect'
  3. 6 Could Adama Traore be on his way to Tottenham?
  4. 7 Covid patient numbers levelling out after Christmas rise, data suggests
  5. 8 Discover north London’s ‘lost’ synagogue
  6. 9 'Ruining our vibe': Muswell Hill coffee shop divides community opinion
  7. 10 Aldi tight-lipped about potential Finchley Road store at O2 Centre site
Food and Drink
Hampstead News
Camden News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

flipped car finchley

London Live News

Overturned car in East Finchley following reported collision

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Image of Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) purchase in Heath Street, Hampstead

Hampstead retail site snapped up for £7m by property firm

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte during the Carabao Cup Semi Final against Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur | Opinion

'Conte's case for a Tottenham Hotspur spending spree'

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Gosden, who vanished from his home in Doncaster in 2007 after buying a one-way ticket to King's Cross

London Live News

Two arrested over disappearance of boy who bought King’s Cross train ticket

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon