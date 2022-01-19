South End Green telephone box coffee kiosk has new owner

Lily London Coffee already has phone booth coffee stands in Guildford and London Bridge - Credit: Lily London Coffee

A start-up founded during the Covid-19 lockdown, Lily London Coffee, has taken over the telephone box coffee kiosk on South End Green.

Originally exporting coffee from Brazil, bringing specialty brews to Hampstead is the next step in owner Lily De Luca’s entrepreneurial journey, having already taken on phone booth coffee stands in Guildford and London Bridge.

“I have friends that live in [Hampstead], and I have been to the parks and know the area well”, said Lily. “It’s an interesting place, with the kind of people that would appreciate specialty coffee.”

Despite recent fears over the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Lily has confirmed the residents of Hampstead are still attending the kiosk to pick up their coffee.

She said: “The only issue I have noticed is that the coffee price has gone up to the roof, but that hasn’t reached the consumer yet.”

The stand is located on the corner of South End Green and is open from 7am to 3pm throughout the week.