Source Bulk Foods health store opens in Crouch End

Published: 1:16 PM July 27, 2021

The Source Bulk Foods, based at no.3 on the Broadway - Credit: The Source Bulk Foods

A new health food store where shoppers can bring their own containers says it is “so excited” to have opened in Crouch End.

The Source Bulk Foods welcomed customers for the first time in early July on the Broadway, opposite Barclays.

The shop aims to reduce waste by selling bulk foods without plastic packaging including organic wholefoods and healthy snacks.

A spokesperson for the store said: “We are so excited to have opened our doors on Monday the 5th of July and have really enjoyed meeting all the amazing locals of Crouch End, they have given us such positive feedback so far.

“Many of our customers have been asking us to open a store in the area for quite some time and we are so happy that we are finally able to provide the community with a zero-waste shopping destination that is conveniently located.

Inside the new Crouch End store - Credit: Scott Mains/The Source Bulk Foods

"We see the store as a great compliment to all the stores around us.”

The Source Bulk Foods has seven stores in the UK, six of them in London including West Hampstead.