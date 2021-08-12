'They're our best friends': Solicitors holds 'celebration' for animals
- Credit: Polly Hancock
A solicitors firm has held a “celebration” of the psychological support animals give to humans.
Highgate Hill Solicitors welcomed residents to meet local furry friends and talk together about the value of animals in people’s lives – over Turkish and Greek cakes.
The business in Dresden Road, Islington, has a black cat called Bibby who is well known to the area, often roaming the streets.
Many people at the community gathering on August 1 talked about pigeons, asserting that many people treat them unfairly.
Dr Kathy Alexander Theodotou, the firm’s principal, told the Ham&High: “We have brought the neighbourhood together to realise that we are all as one.
You may also want to watch:
“If we live in a neighbourhood we have to be joined together and to show respect to the animals who have played an important part in our lives in this isolation [during the coronavirus pandemic].
“During this isolation a lot of people suffered mentally. I've seen people who never drank before go out and get drunk.
Most Read
- 1 Man in hospital with 'multiple stab wounds' after Camden Town fight
- 2 'Save our swimming club': Olympian's plea to keep top London team afloat
- 3 GCSE results day: Grades and success stories from across north London
- 4 What brings military helicopters to Hampstead Heath?
- 5 Single parent battles the odds to invent handheld toilet
- 6 Camden backs down over planned Primrose Hill road closures
- 7 A Level results 2021: Top grades throughout Hampstead and Highgate
- 8 South Hampstead families are 'collateral damage' in council development
- 9 Heath swimming charges to go to the High Court
- 10 Hampstead trust director steps down with 'enormous pride' after 28 years
I've seen people quarrelling with each other, it never happened before.
“It is a good lesson that animals are our best friends, whatever the animal. They are our best friends and they get us out of a lot of bad circumstances.”
Dr Theodotou said her cat Bibby has acted as a “companion” to many during lockdown.
In this period the firm has supported elderly residents by looking after the animals of residents who weren’t able to go outside due to quarantine and shielding.
However the organisation’s founder acknowledged that not all neighbours appreciate the local business feeding the pigeons, although she brushed this off as “narrow mindedness”.
Dr Theodotou continued: “By giving a reception to our neighbourhood we helped a lot of people to come together who have never met before.
“We had people who we did not know living in this neighbourhood. They came along to express their sympathies and some people talked to us about their personal problems.”
In addition to its north London base, Highgate Hill Solicitors has offices in Nicosia in Cyprus, and Athens in Greece.
It has committed to providing free weekend legal advice to elderly and isolated residents.