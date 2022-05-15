West Hampstead woman's kids' clothes success story

A West Hampstead woman's unisex children's wear brand has now been going more than 10 years and has attracted celebrity customers including Ronnie Wood, Katy Perry and Dawn O'Porter.

Kathleen Redmond was born at the Royal Free and went to Beckford School and then Hampstead School.

After studying psychology and law, she moved to Ireland and co-founded Slugs & Snails in 2011.

Slugs & Snails children's clothes - Credit: Slugs & Snails

She said: "When we first launched the market for boys and girls was so gendered it barely

had anything not pink or blue.

"We were part of an early collective of independent brands that showed the larger players that there was a need for change and we have been quietly growing this concept and changing the industry.

"As parents we come from a different place that's less corporate and more about the needs of children and their parents, all our products are organic, loved and tested by our own children and designed to be long term staples in your wardrobe and not fast or disposable fashion."

Find out more at slugsandsnails.ie

Slugs & Snails children's clothes - Credit: Slugs & Snails



