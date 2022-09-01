Cosmetic clinic opens first London store in Hampstead

Wrinkles and frown lines getting you down? No matter, a new cosmetic treatment clinic has opened in Hampstead.

Sisu Clinic, a doctor-led aesthetic medicine destination which offers range of advanced, non-invasive cosmetic treatments, opened the doors to its first London location, in Hampstead High Street.

This is the second UK based clinic for Sisu, with its Belfast clinic in operation since 2019 and also rapidly expanding with clinics launching in the UK, US and Ireland throughout 2022.

Sisu Clinic has opened in Hampstead High Street for non-surgical cosmetic needs - Credit: Sisu Clinic

Sisu offers a comprehensive range of innovative, non-surgical "Tweakments" including botox, fillers, skin boosters, thread lifts, and more.

Prices start at £180 for a botox brow lift or treatment for one wrinkly area.

Botox for teeth grinding, or for migraines, starts at £600.

Lip fillers start at £350 per treatment and jaw-sculpting £700.

Patients can schedule a free consultation to meet with a medical provider that will help them create their personalised care plan and, in most cases, book same-day treatment.

Treatment room at Sisu Clinic Hampstead - Credit: Jack Cook Photography

The company was co-founded by chief executive Pat Phelan and medical director Dr James Cotter in 2018 who together have "strived to safely bring advancements in aesthetic care to the masses."

“Our mission for 2022 has been to extend our world class offering to more patients in the UK," said Pat .

"We’re excited to bring our expertise to London, and Hampstead is a great location to start.

"We’ve put together a team of world-class medical professionals who can’t wait to meet the people of Hampstead and surrounding areas."

Dr James Cotter, co-founder and medical director of Sisu Clinic Hampstead - Credit: Sisu Clinic

Dr Cotter added: “What sets Sisu Clinic apart in this industry is our overriding goal to deliver treatments to patients safely and professionally, providing the best experience possible.

"New and exciting treatments are being developed at a rapid pace, and we pride ourselves on our commitment to administering these innovative treatments at the highest standard."

Dr Rhona Lynch, Dr Chloe Brandbury and Dr Fiori Teklebhran will be the medics based in Sisu Clinic Hampstead, which is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 8pm, and Saturday from 10am to 6pm.

Financing options and payment plans are available through Sisu's partner, Humm.

For a full list of treatments visit: www.sisuclinic.com.



