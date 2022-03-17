Staff held a small ceremony to cut the ribbon and launch the new Sainsbury's Local store in Hampstead.

The new 1,938 sq ft. outlet in Hampstead High Street opened on March 17 and will trade from 7am to 11pm, seven days a week.

The store stocks fresh food, fruit and vegetables, meat-free options and grocery staples as well as Sainsbury’s selection of sandwiches and ‘food to go’.

Fresh bread and pastries are baked daily in store and customers can pick up a hot drink from the self-service Costa Coffee machine.

Inside the new Sainsbury's Local in Hampstead High Street - Credit: Sainsbury's

Sainsbury’s engaged with local residents, councillors and community groups throughout the store’s planning process, allowing them to provide feedback on the proposals and incorporating their requests wherever possible, including the instillation of a defibrillator instore.

The new store also features an Argos Click & Collect point, allowing customers to order Argos, Habitat and Tu Clothing products online before collection.

Customers can click and collect goods from Argos, Tu and Habitat - Credit: Sainsbury's Local

Sainsbury’s property director Patrick Dunne said the return to Hampstead was an "exciting moment".

"It follows our history of serving the area from Sainsbury’s Heath Street in the first half of the 20th century," he said.

“The new store will allow customers to sample the convenience, quality and great value that Sainsbury’s has to offer and I hope they are as pleased with it as I am.”

He said the high street store is committed to using 100% renewable electricity across its entire estate through its Plan for Better project.

No fossil fuels or natural gas will be used for its operational needs, helping to reduce its environmental impact.

Sainsbury's Local in Hampstead High Street is open daily from 7am to 11pm - Credit: Sainsbury's Local in Hampstead High Street

Sainsbury’s joined other local businesses and charities last year by supporting the sourcing and unveiling of Hampstead’s new Christmas lights and tree.

The retailer recently announced a special donation package totalling £2m that will go directly towards the Ukraine crisis.

Kevin Ayres, Hampstead's store manager, said: “I feel privileged to be taking the reins of this brilliant new store and my colleagues and I can’t wait to serve and help our new customers. We’re committed to being a team player in the Hampstead community and we’ll continue listening to feedback as we begin to become a part of it.”