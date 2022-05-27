Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Business

Hampstead repair man fundraiser after court appeal lodged

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 11:58 AM May 27, 2022
Tom Walter, who runs the Piano House in Abbey Road

Tom Walter, who runs the Piano House in Abbey Road - Credit: Polly Hancock

Having won his day in court, an independent Hampstead repair man must fundraise once again after an appeal was lodged by the losing business.

Tom Walter, who runs The Piano House – also known as Hampstead Pianos LTD is back at square one after RVA Surveyors LtdD lodged its appeal.

A spokesperson for the company said: "RVA Surveyors have commenced the appeal process and are unable to comment further as it’s an on-going legal matter."

RVA Surveyors Ltd took the 69-year-old's company to court over non payment of a £3,000 bill.

Deputy District Judge Gabrielle Wenham found in favour of Mr Walter and awarded him £1,000 in costs against RVA.

RVA previously told the Ham&High that it would be appealing the decision as there were "mistakes within the evidence".

"We are confident that we will be successful in overturning this judgement."

Tom said: "It was kind of obvious they were going to appeal. We need to get so many funds to fight this again."

To donate, visit www.crowdjustice.com/case/hampstead-pianos-ltd-save-me-from-rva/

Hampstead News
Kilburn News
Camden News

Don't Miss

Emily's Walking Book Club prepare to set off across Hampstead Heath

Walking book club: Hampstead Heath, Death and The Penguin

Laura Brick

Logo Icon
The Hammersmith and City line is part suspended between Barking and Moorgare File pic: Katie Collin

Transport for London

Major tube strike to follow Queen's Platinum Jubilee long weekend

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Murdered man identified as Olsi Kuka

Metropolitan Police

CCTV footage released as family pay tribute to 'loving son' Olsi

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail pro

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast: Where and when is it happening?

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon