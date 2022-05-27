Having won his day in court, an independent Hampstead repair man must fundraise once again after an appeal was lodged by the losing business.

Tom Walter, who runs The Piano House – also known as Hampstead Pianos LTD is back at square one after RVA Surveyors LtdD lodged its appeal.

A spokesperson for the company said: "RVA Surveyors have commenced the appeal process and are unable to comment further as it’s an on-going legal matter."

RVA Surveyors Ltd took the 69-year-old's company to court over non payment of a £3,000 bill.

Deputy District Judge Gabrielle Wenham found in favour of Mr Walter and awarded him £1,000 in costs against RVA.

RVA previously told the Ham&High that it would be appealing the decision as there were "mistakes within the evidence".

"We are confident that we will be successful in overturning this judgement."

Tom said: "It was kind of obvious they were going to appeal. We need to get so many funds to fight this again."

To donate, visit www.crowdjustice.com/case/hampstead-pianos-ltd-save-me-from-rva/