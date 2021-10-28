Belsize Park restaurant shortlisted for Deliveroo award

Published: 5:12 PM October 28, 2021 Updated: 5:42 PM October 28, 2021

Remedy Kitchen, which opened in Belsize Park in February, has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Fadi Chafi, 41, founded the business in August 2020 as a Deliveroo edition based in Battersea, before expanding to Haverstock Hill eight months ago during the third national lockdown.

The restaurant is one of six in the UK and Ireland to be shortlisted for Deliveroo’s best newcomer of the year award, a new category that started last year and was won by Dishoom.

This year’s results will be announced on November 15 on Deliveroo’s Instagram and Twitter.

Fadi told the Ham&High: “Winning would be a great milestone achievement. It’s good to build something from nothing.”

- Credit: @remedykitchen_uk - Instagram

Fadi bought the Haverstock Hill premises at number 83 during the pandemic, despite being warned of the risks by his wife and friends.

“When we started everyone was like: 'are you sure you’re going ahead?'

“But if everyone is going in one direction and they’re all turning right, if you actually turn left, it’s not such a bad idea,” he said.

The restaurant owner was touched by the neighbourhood’s warm welcome.

“Everybody wished us good luck. They were very supportive and friendly, and showed genuine interest from day one,” Fadi said.

The Belsize restaurant received its first takeaway order on February 15, as number 1715.

Fadi was delighted: “We sold one order the first day and then it was three, then it was 12 then 25, it was growing so fast.

“It was a complete team effort, and they have worked really hard. I love my guys.”

- Credit: @remedykitchen_uk - Instagram

Fadi said the Remedy team helped with setting up the new restaurant before its opening by painting the walls and fixing up the floors.

“I feel lucky to work with them. I’m happy to be with them more than anything else, and that makes it even more enjoyable. "We’re very proud and positive”, he said.

The restaurant’s most popular dish, and Fadi’s personal favourite, is called the Remedy. It’s a lemon and thyme chicken breast, marinated for 18 hours. It comes with black beans, sweet potatoes and a choice of base.

Remedy kitchen has achieved more than 500 ratings of 4.8/5 on Deliveroo at its Haverstock Hill home.

Fadi said Remedy kitchen’s ethos is healthy eating alongside a healthy way of thinking, and a positive mindset.