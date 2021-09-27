Pure Gym to open in Crouch End

Published: 4:56 PM September 27, 2021

PureGym will open next to the Arthouse cinema in Tottenham Lane - Credit: PA

Pure Gym is launching a site in Crouch End – but it has not yet set an opening date due to delays with taking over the premises.

The new gym will be based at 163 Tottenham Lane, between the Arthouse and Picturehouse cinemas, as part of a mixed residential and commercial development.

The national chain, which has branches in north London including in Muswell Hill and Finsbury Park, will hold more than 220 pieces of equipment and more than 50 weekly classes at its Crouch End gym.

The company has amassed more than one million members since starting up in 2008 by allowing customers to join without a fixed term contract.

In 2018 development plans put forward by Jenga PLC for the Tottenham Lane site were approved by Haringey Council.

The site in Tottenham Lane where PureGym will operate, pictured in November 2020 - Credit: Google

A total of 26 one, two and three-bedroom apartments together with 1,172sqm of commercial floor space were signed off by the town hall.

An application by the gym to display signage was granted permission by the local authority on September 22.