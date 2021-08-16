Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Pret a Manger set to open Haverstock Hill outlet

Sam Volpe

Published: 3:01 PM August 16, 2021   
Pret a Manger signage has appeared in Belsize Park

Food and drink firm Pret a Manger is opening a new branch in Haverstock Hill. 

The chain's latest offering will be next door to Belsize Park tube station – and eagle-eyed locals will have spotted hoardings bearing logos last week. 

The new Pret will take the unit on the front of new build flats in front of the Globe Tennis Club. Prior to redevelopment, it was home to the Hampstead Emporium and then the Good For You party supplies shop. 

Good For You was destroyed in a fire in 2014.

Last year the company announced it was closing a number of city centre outlets and it is altering its business model to meet a post-Covid reality.

Business
Belsize News

