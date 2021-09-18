'The Bell of Hampstead': New pub to take over Cork and Bottle site
- Credit: Archant
The former Cork and Bottle will reopen under new ownership as a pub called “The Bell of Hampstead”.
Last month the Ham&High exclusively revealed the sale of the old White Horse to the East London Pub Co – and now plans for the new venue are under way.
The site which has a capacity of more than 200 will be refurbished to feature three areas – a traditional pub section with a central bar, a dining lounge, and an outdoor area.
Owner Patrick Frawley said he is “super excited” to restore the character of the old Victorian pub “to its former glory and inject a new lease of life with some cool east London vibes”.
The landlord said the venue on the corner of Fleet Road and Elm Terrace will have a “warm and welcoming atmosphere” and serve “exceptional” food, craft beer, wines and cocktails.
The old Cork & Bottle site has been closed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Its building has been boarded up and subject to graffiti.
You may also want to watch:
The East London Pub Co, founded in 2014, runs 12 venues in England and Ireland including the Ten Bells and the Gun in Spitalfields, and the Saxon in Clapham.
Most Read
- 1 'Family unit': 28 Church Row wins readers' favourite restaurant
- 2 Haringey Green Lanes flat fire sees 40 firefighters tackle blaze
- 3 O2 Centre redevelopment: Decision draws on Camden planning guidance
- 4 Crouch End salesman who nursed mum runs marathon for Diabetes UK
- 5 Explore 8 of north London's prettiest streets
- 6 'Lobster-like creature' pulled from Hampstead Heath ladies' pond
- 7 For sale: Suggs' former 'bachelor pad' with gold-gilded underground bar
- 8 Anger as second audit into £23m 'Mary Celeste' office block is delayed
- 9 Met Office issues yellow warning for heavy showers in London
- 10 Free festival to take over the streets of Camden