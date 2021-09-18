'The Bell of Hampstead': New pub to take over Cork and Bottle site

Published: 11:14 AM September 18, 2021

The site in South End Green has been boarded up for around 18 months - Credit: Archant

The former Cork and Bottle will reopen under new ownership as a pub called “The Bell of Hampstead”.

Last month the Ham&High exclusively revealed the sale of the old White Horse to the East London Pub Co – and now plans for the new venue are under way.

The site which has a capacity of more than 200 will be refurbished to feature three areas – a traditional pub section with a central bar, a dining lounge, and an outdoor area.

Owner Patrick Frawley said he is “super excited” to restore the character of the old Victorian pub “to its former glory and inject a new lease of life with some cool east London vibes”.

The landlord said the venue on the corner of Fleet Road and Elm Terrace will have a “warm and welcoming atmosphere” and serve “exceptional” food, craft beer, wines and cocktails.

The old Cork & Bottle site has been closed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Its building has been boarded up and subject to graffiti.

The East London Pub Co, founded in 2014, runs 12 venues in England and Ireland including the Ten Bells and the Gun in Spitalfields, and the Saxon in Clapham.