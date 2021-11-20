Planet Organic will open its 13th store next Tuesday - November 23 - at 6 Hampstead High Street - Credit: Planet Organic

A new Planet Organic is to open in Hampstead High Street on Tuesday.

The health and wellbeing retailer confirmed its intentions to this newspaper at the beginning of last month, and now the latest branch will open at 6 Hampstead High Street on November 23.

This addition will make it 13 London stores for the UK’s first organic supermarket, which first launched in 1995.

Al Overton, Planet Organic’s buying director said: “We’re delighted to finally open a store in Hampstead, especially in time for Christmas.

"Few parts of London have stronger communities and we’re anxious to become a meaningful, useful addition to the excellent high street.”

This emphasis on boosting the high street chimes in with sentiments expressed locally after news of the opening emerged last month.

At the time, Andrew Haslam-Jones, chair of the Heath and Hampstead Society’s town sub-committee, commented that any addition to the high street is "heartening".

To mark its move into the area, Planet Organic has supported the Hampstead Christmas tree and lights with a £1,000 donation.

There will be extra discounts and incentives for customers in honour of the store opening during the week of Black Friday.