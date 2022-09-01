Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Dick Turpin's old East Finchley pub gets a refurb

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 5:28 PM September 1, 2022
The Old White Lion in East Finchley has been refurbished

The Old White Lion in East Finchley has been refurbished - Credit: Roberto Garagarza

An 18th century pub which was popular with highwaymen back in the day, has been refurbished to bring it into the 21st century.

The Old White Lion, in East Finchley's Great North Road, has been given new soft furnishings and an overhaul of the outside dining space.

The pub sits in a part of East Finchley once known as Finchley Common, which was once popular with highwaymen who apparently dropped in between robberies, including notable blackguards Jack Sheppard and Dick Turpin.

The Old White Lion in 1910

The Old White Lion in 1910 - Credit: The Old White Lion

The pub has an open mic night on a Thursday as well as its pub quiz on a Tuesday. 

A new menu includes a bottomless brunch every Friday and Saturday offering any breakfast dish with either bottomless Prosecco or Camden Hells lager.

The pub serves cocktails along with its selection of craft beers and ciders.

Outside dining at the Old White Lion pub has been overhaul

Outside dining at the Old White Lion pub has been overhaul - Credit: Roberto Garagarza

General manager Mike King, said he was "absolutely delighted with the refurbishment," and that it is "better than I could have envisaged". 

"We feel as though the people of East Finchley are in for a real treat and we can’t wait to serve up some of our great food and drink in a lovely new setting," he added.

