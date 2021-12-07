Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead's Old White Bear to reopen before Christmas

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 5:53 PM December 7, 2021
The Old White Bear is opening on December 16

The Old White Bear is officially opening next week to celebrate the end of "what's been a fairly dismal year".

The popular pub, in Well Road, has been closed since 2014 with locals battling to save the free house. It will reopen next Thursday (December 16).

Landlord Sam Moss, known for bringing the Albert back from the brink in Primrose Hill, said: "We're massively excited. A number of people have put their heads through the door saying 'I can't believe it, I used to drink here years ago.'

"That support from the community and the love the community seem to have for the pub is really exciting as well.

"Hopefully we'll get a few people in between Thursday 16th and Christmas, have a few pints and celebrate what's been a fairly dismal year."

The pub has been the subject of a battle between supporters who wanted to reopen it and Melissa Remus, the former headteacher of Heathside School who opened a classroom on its first floor.

In September it was taken on by Leeds Brewery. Sam said people will find a "really nice, comfortable, relaxed, old school boozer". The heart of it will still be there," he added.

Sam Moss outside the Albert pub in Primrose Hill

