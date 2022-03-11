West Hampstead mum launches buckwheat tea business

"We drink it regularly in Japan, where it’s known as 'sobacha'.” - Credit: Lovina Uittenbroek

A West Hampstead mum has brewed up a unique buckwheat tea product, following a tipsy culinary experiment.

Lovina Uittenbroek, who grew up in Japan, set up T Buckwheat Tea in January 2022. The tea is made from roasted buckwheat kernels and tastes "sweet and nutty".

"The idea came to me a year ago, whilst my husband and I shared a pot of buckwheat tea after an indulgent lockdown dinner," she said.

The tea is made out of roasted buckwheat kernels. - Credit: Lovina Uittenbroek

Lovina recalls saying: "Derek, this tea is just so good, I need to make more people aware of it. Maybe I just need to make my own brand."

She said: "I'll admit I was a little tipsy, so a bit over excited, but the idea stuck. I ended up ordering samples of buckwheat tea from various suppliers over the next few months until I found the perfect match to what I was accustomed to drinking in Japan. We drink it regularly in Japan, where it’s known as 'sobacha'.

T. Buckwheat Tea is stocked in Peppercorns health store on West End Lane, West Hampstead. - Credit: Frankie Lister-Fell

"It's very exciting for me as I've always wanted to run my own business. Also, after becoming a mum I didn't think I would have the time or energy to do something of my own so it is really fulfilling."