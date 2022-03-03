Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
North London kebab shops voted best in UK

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:28 AM March 3, 2022
Tony's Pita in Swiss Cottage won first place at the British Kebab Awards

Tony's Pita in Swiss Cottage won first place at the British Kebab Awards - Credit: British Kebab Awards

Two north London kebab shops have been voted best in the UK.

Swiss Cottage eatery Tony's Pita and Harringay's Devran Kitchen were crowned winners at the British Kebab Awards 2022.

The ceremony took place at the Park Plaza Westminster hotel on Tuesday evening - March 1.

Tony's Pita in New College Parade was awarded Best Greek Restaurant in the UK, and Devran Kitchen in Green Lanes won Best Kebab Restaurant in North and West London.

Harringay's Devran Kitchen won Best Kebab Restaurant in North and West London

Harringay's Devran Kitchen won Best Kebab Restaurant in North and West London - Credit: British Kebab Awards

Awards founder Ibrahim Dogus said: “Covid has had a huge impact amongst businesses across the country, yet many kebab businesses have tried hard to continue to provide a good service to their communities.

"The kebab industry, despite all the difficulties and challenges it faces, has continued to grow from strength to strength."

Reporter Sally Patterson (r) with British Kebab Awards founder Ibrahim Dogus and civil servant Conor MacGregor (l)

Ham&High reporter Sally Patterson (r) with British Kebab Awards founder Ibrahim Dogus and civil servant Conor MacGregor (l) - Credit: British Kebab Awards

The night saw speeches from a host of politicians, including education secretary Nadhim Zahawi, minister for small business Paul Scully and speaker of the commons Lindsay Hoyle, while Adil Ray, creator of the BBC One Citizen Khan was at the event.

London Live News
Food and Drink
Swiss Cottage News
Haringey News
Camden News

