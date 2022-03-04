Vegan burger restaurant opens in Crouch End

"Our goal is to make eating more plants just as delicious as anything else." - Credit: DoppleGanger

A new vegan burger restaurant is opening in Crouch End on Monday (March 7).

Sandwiched between Halifax and Perfection nail bar on Tottenham Lane, Doppleganger will be serving up burgers, home-brewed kombucha and milkshakes for both dedicated vegans and plant-based sceptics.

Founder Alfy Fowler said Doppleganger was founded on the belief of making great burgers that just happen to be plant-based.

Off the back of the restaurant's success in Cambridge, Alfy will be bringing his vision to the heart of Crouch End.

He explained: "[Doppleganger] started from a pop up when my old boss let me use our office as a venue.

"It has slowly grown, from a residency in a Cambridge cocktail bar to its first stand-alone restaurant in Cambridge which opened in 2019. We are now opening our second restaurant.

"Eating more plants makes more sense, for welfare, the planet and yourself. Our goal is to make eating more plants just as delicious as anything else."

DoppleGanger's cake shakes are made with Jude's ice cream, homemade brownies and oat milk. - Credit: DoppleGanger

Doppleganger fan Vivien Harris said the restaurant's Cambridge outlet is "awesome" and "the vegan community in Crouch End will love this place".