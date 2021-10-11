The Outsider: Residents take aim at plans for high street pub

Published: 6:16 PM October 11, 2021

Laine wants to convert the old Le Pain Quotidien into a pub - Credit: Submitted

Highgate neighbours fear plans for a pub on the high street will make life “intolerable”.

Brighton-based chain Laine is looking to convert the old Le Pain Quotidien cafe into a free house called The Outsider.

Residents opposed to the development at the Grade II-listed site in the local conservation area say it will create “unbearable” noise.

Laine says its venues "revel in their individuality and culture”, with some offering bottomless brunches, DJs, gaming, theatre, comedy and circus shows.

Highgate residents fear a new type of pub on the high street with cheaper alcohol and loud music could put an end to the tranquillity of the village.

Avril Castellazzo, who lives next to the site, said she was particularly alarmed by plans for a 2.5m-high freestanding garden pergola with a retractable roof.

“We’re incredibly worried and incredibly stressed. It's absolutely insane. You might as well stick a nightclub in between all our gardens,” the WCD Interiors boss said.

Avril Castellazzo says the proposed development is "totally out of place" - Credit: Polly Hancock

As of Monday (October 11), 44 objections had been lodged against the planning application.

Avril said criticisms aren’t born of nimbyism, but a care for the character and direction of the high street.

“We're just normal working people and we deserve to have a good night's sleep,” she said.

Cllr Liz Morris said plans for the pub garden could encourage “large numbers” and result in an “intensification” of disruption.

The Liberal Democrat representative for Highgate urged Haringey Council to reject the proposals.

Highgate Society chair William Britain echoed concerns over noise, citing further fears over light pollution and the impact to the Highgate Bowl’s local environment.

Objectors claim comparisons to the site’s former use as the Rose and Crown pub – which closed in 2012 – are “misleading”.

A view of the gardens on Highgate High Street - Credit: Avril Castellazzo

However a planning statement written by CPC, acting for Laine, said the proposals would enhance the character of the area through the creation of a new “community facility”, with “no harmful impacts" over noise or arboriculture.

The statement added: “It is clear that the site is exposed to current noise levels that are similar to the proposed and therefore the introduction of a controlled external space with noise mitigation measures apparent should not lead to an unreasonable standard of living.”

Financial accounts of The Laine Pub Company Ltd show it recorded a £5.9 million loss in the year up to August 2020.

Residents can comment on the proposals until October 15 via Haringey Council’s planning portal using reference number HGY/2021/2678.

Laine was contacted for comment.