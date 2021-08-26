Closed Hampstead pub sold to London firm
- Credit: Archant
A shuttered Hampstead drinking hole has been taken on by a small London pub chain, the Ham&High understands.
The lease of the former Cork & Bottle in South End Green has been sold to Patrick Frawley of the East London Pub Co, which runs the Ten Bells in Spitalfields and the Lock Tavern in Camden Town.
The firm has yet to announce plans plans for the property on the corner of Fleet Road and Elm Terrace.
The Cork & Bottle in Hampstead has been closed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Its building has been boarded up and subject to graffiti.
Negotiations over the free house’s future, involving property agent Davis Coffer Lyons, have taken place since the lease was put for sale last year. The site was run as the White Horse pub until 2017.
You may also want to watch:
The East London Pub Co, which was founded in 2014, runs the Saxon in Clapham and the Gun in Spitalfields. The company was contacted for comment.
Most Read
- 1 Closing time for Crouch End's Haberdashery cafe after 12 years
- 2 Camden Market stabbing sparks police appeal to find two men
- 3 'My theatre group saved my life on a Zoom call,' says amputee
- 4 Wood Green Paralympian Ali Jawad defies doubters to reach the top
- 5 Jack Fox obituary: Hampstead 'action man' with 'a wicked sense of humour'
- 6 Closed Hampstead pub sold to London firm
- 7 Stellar line up at Kenwood House for FTWeekend Festival
- 8 Chalcots residents: 'We have been victims of life-changing events'
- 9 POSTPONED: Boy George and David Rodigan Kenwood dates cancelled due to safety concerns
- 10 Organisers rescheduling Boy George, James, David Rodigan and Rag'n'Bone Man shows