Closed Hampstead pub sold to London firm

Published: 6:00 AM August 26, 2021

The former Cork & Bottle has long been boarded up - Credit: Archant

A shuttered Hampstead drinking hole has been taken on by a small London pub chain, the Ham&High understands.

The lease of the former Cork & Bottle in South End Green has been sold to Patrick Frawley of the East London Pub Co, which runs the Ten Bells in Spitalfields and the Lock Tavern in Camden Town.

The firm has yet to announce plans plans for the property on the corner of Fleet Road and Elm Terrace.

The Cork & Bottle in Hampstead has been closed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Its building has been boarded up and subject to graffiti.

Negotiations over the free house’s future, involving property agent Davis Coffer Lyons, have taken place since the lease was put for sale last year. The site was run as the White Horse pub until 2017.

The East London Pub Co, which was founded in 2014, runs the Saxon in Clapham and the Gun in Spitalfields. The company was contacted for comment.