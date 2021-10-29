Hornsey or Muswell Hill? New Co-op ignites turf war

The mayor of Haringey opening the new Co-op with staff and pupils - Credit: Joel Chant

Co-op has opened a new store in Priory Road – but Hornsey locals are kicking off it’s been handed to “Muswell Hill”.

The £650,000 store at number 171, near the junction with Park Road, Alexandra Palace Way and Muswell Hill, was opened on October 22 with signage above the entrance reading “Welcome to Muswell Hill’s Co-op".

Some Hornsey residents, however, are claiming the site as their own and want the signage changed.

The mayor of Haringey, a Hornsey councillor himself, who opened the store with pupils from St Mary’s Primary School, has joined the call for change, alongside a Hornsey historian.

The address falls within the Haringey Council ward of Muswell Hill.

It's all kicking off in the old neighborhood email groups about the new Co-op claiming to belong to Muswell Hill. pic.twitter.com/3HwDb0Mhr5 — Terry Clague (@BooksEditorial) October 25, 2021

David Winskill, from the Hornsey Historical Society, said: “The Co-op is neither on Muswell Hill nor in Muswell Hill. However for years that little part of Hornsey hasn't had a name.

“Some people describe it as the shops near the Victoria Stakes but despite the discussion emerging every decade or so there seems to be no consensus on what to call the area.”

David called the supermarket’s labelling of its stores “a bit weird”, pointing to confusion over its Crouch End shop which says “Welcome to the Broadway Co-op".

“Perhaps it would be a good idea if the Co-op were to use its network of members to ask them how they should badge their outlets,” David added.

The new Co-Op in Priory Road - Credit: Joel Chant

Cllr Adam Jogee (Labour, Hornsey) said: “Like many people, I am hugely proud to be from Hornsey and to represent it.

“It’s clear that Priory Road is very much Hornsey and I made that clear on my visit. I shall be making representations to management to change the name and do it as soon as possible.

“I hope to be back for the official renaming ceremony too.”

The Co-op said its new shop, open daily from 6am-11pm, had created 16 local jobs.

Store manager Ranga Rajapaksha said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to open Co-op’s newest food store, and we are really looking forward to serving the local community and welcoming them into their Co-op.

“We have worked to develop the range, choice, products and services to create a really compelling offer, conveniently.”

The Co-op has not responded to questions over the signage of its Priory Road store.