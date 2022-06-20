A new Aldi is to open in Finchley Road's O2 shopping centre next month.

As part of a partnership with the supermarket giant, Team GB bronze medallist Sarah Jones will cut the ribbon at a special launch event at 7am on July 7.

The hockey player will give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables to the first 30 customers in the queue.

Store manager Denisa Liptakova said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store at the O2 Shopping Centre. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Sarah Jones join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Additionally, local charities and foodbanks can register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Those who register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products up to seven days a week.

Any charities that would like to partner up with the retailer should email aldi@neighbourly.com.

There are seven store assistant vacancies - further information can be found here.

Address: 255 Finchley Road, O2 Shopping Centre, NW3 6LU