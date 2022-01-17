Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Business

'Ruining our vibe': Muswell Hill coffee shop divides community opinion

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 10:37 AM January 17, 2022
Joe and the Juice store front

Joe and the Juice is set to open a new branch in Muswell Hill - Credit: Joe and the Juice

A new coffee shop opening in Muswell Hill has divided public opinion.

Copenhagen-born chain Joe & The Juice is set to open on Muswell Hill Broadway, with bright pink stickers covering the former Moss Bros store windows.

The juice and coffee bar already has a number of branches across the capital, stemming from the founder's aim to make "healthy food sexy".

Scandinavian chain Joe and the Juice serves coffee, juices and cakes

Scandinavian chain Joe and the Juice serves coffee, juices and cakes - Credit: Joe and the Juice

The new Muswell Hill branch has received mixed responses from locals on Facebook.

One user wrote: "Do we really need another café?!"

Another said the area already has too many chains, adding: "It's ruining our vibe completely."

However, others jumped to the cafe's defence, with one user saying Joe and the Juice made "London's best juices and sandwiches".

Most Read

  1. 1 Ashling Murphy: Camden pays tribute to murdered primary school teacher 
  2. 2 Hampstead retail site snapped up for £7m by property firm
  3. 3 Drug runner caught at Euston with heroin in underwear jailed for four years
  1. 4 Barnet, Camden and Haringey receive boost for low vaccine uptake 
  2. 5 The story of a pond returning to Hampstead Heath
  3. 6 North London road and rail disruptions in the week ahead
  4. 7 Nine of London's best vegan restaurants to try this Veganuary
  5. 8 How a stray Hampstead cat changed the life of artist Louis Wain
  6. 9 'Facile questions and ludicrous voices of opposition for "balance"'
  7. 10 Guilty: Woman stirred up racial hatred with social media posts on Grenfell

Another wrote: "I think [Muswell Hill] is lucky to have a thriving high street with a mix of local and chain shops, especially during a pandemic that has impacted massively on the economy.

"There are places in the UK where they now have no shops at all. 

"So yeah we’ll have an extra coffee shop we don’t need but at least it’s not a ton of boarded up shops!"

Joe & The Juice has been contacted for comment.

London Live News
Food and Drink
Muswell Hill News
Haringey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

flipped car finchley

London Live News

Overturned car in East Finchley following reported collision

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Beresford Road Haringey drugs raid

'Drugs and weapons' found in Crouch End raid 

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Gosden, who vanished from his home in Doncaster in 2007 after buying a one-way ticket to King's Cross

London Live News

Two arrested over disappearance of boy who bought King’s Cross train ticket

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte during the Carabao Cup Semi Final against Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur | Opinion

'Conte's case for a Tottenham Hotspur spending spree'

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon