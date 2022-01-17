'Ruining our vibe': Muswell Hill coffee shop divides community opinion
A new coffee shop opening in Muswell Hill has divided public opinion.
Copenhagen-born chain Joe & The Juice is set to open on Muswell Hill Broadway, with bright pink stickers covering the former Moss Bros store windows.
The juice and coffee bar already has a number of branches across the capital, stemming from the founder's aim to make "healthy food sexy".
The new Muswell Hill branch has received mixed responses from locals on Facebook.
One user wrote: "Do we really need another café?!"
Another said the area already has too many chains, adding: "It's ruining our vibe completely."
However, others jumped to the cafe's defence, with one user saying Joe and the Juice made "London's best juices and sandwiches".
Another wrote: "I think [Muswell Hill] is lucky to have a thriving high street with a mix of local and chain shops, especially during a pandemic that has impacted massively on the economy.
"There are places in the UK where they now have no shops at all.
"So yeah we’ll have an extra coffee shop we don’t need but at least it’s not a ton of boarded up shops!"
Joe & The Juice has been contacted for comment.