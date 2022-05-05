Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Poundland in Muswell Hill to close this summer

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 3:10 PM May 5, 2022
The retailer said it's closing up shop because its lease has come to an end.

Poundland in Muswell Hill Broadway will close next month.

The budget shopping chain has announced it will close its Muswell Hill branch on June 9, 2022.

The retailer told the Ham&High the branch is closing because its lease had run out.

A spokesperson said: "Where we have to close a store we always work hard to accommodate colleagues at nearby stores – in this case we have stores nearby in Wood Green, Holloway Road and North Finchley."

Muswell Hill News
Haringey News
North West London News

