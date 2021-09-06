Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
'We need you': £3k tree plea to resurrect Muswell Hill Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 2:00 PM September 6, 2021   
Mayor of Haringey Cllr Adam Jogee with the Muswell Hill Christmas Tree sponsored by traders from Muswell Business and...

Haringey mayor Cllr Adam Jogee turning on Muswell Hill's Christmas tree in 2020 - Credit: Archant

The annual fundraiser for Muswell Hill’s Christmas tree is back – but its organiser has warned the festive feature is under threat from a lack of cash.

Muswell Business traders’ association needs to raise more than £3,000 by the end of the month to ensure the inaugural Christmas tree in St James Square is in place once again.  

Calling for the community to chip in what they can, the local business group’s figurehead, Deanna Bogdanovic, said that “any amount is welcome”, and that “nothing is too small”.  

“From creating magical memories, to helping our traders through some of their toughest times, we need you this festive season,” Deanna said.   

“We are planning to get the tree professionally installed and linked up to electricity to keep all those fairy lights twinkling over the festive season.  

You may also want to watch:

“So please, please dig deep and help Muswell Hill twinkle this Christmas.”

Donations currently stand at less than £1,000. Last year’s Christmas tree was turned on by Haringey mayor Cllr Adam Jogee, with the support of local businesses.  

To donate to this year’s fundraiser visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/muswell-hill-christmas-tree

Muswell Hill vocalist Angie A sings a Christmas song as the Christmas Tree lights are turned on. Picture: Polly Hancock

Muswell Hill's Angie A sings a Christmas song to turn on the lights in 2020 - Credit: Archant

Christmas
Muswell Hill News

