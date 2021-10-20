Win for campaigners as nature reserve fails to sell at action

Published: 10:00 AM October 20, 2021

Campaigners outside of the locked gate to the Mortimer Terrace Nature Reserve. Picture: Sam Volpe - Credit: Archant

Mortimer Terrace Nature Reserve, off Highgate Road, has failed to sell at action.

The nature reserve was listed for sale by McHugh & Co as part of an online auction last Thursday (October 14) with a guide price of “£165,000+”.

The nature reserve was valued at £80,000 as part of an auction in 2019 – before being withdrawn.

Mortimer Terrace Limited was behind the latest sale attempt which campaigners fighting to bring back the nature reserve for public use feared would threaten the future of the local green space.

An independent survey conducted for trustees of the reserve, shared with this newspaper, valued the property at £25,000 in April.

Speaking before the auction, Mortimer Terrace Nature Reserve trustees Jessica Jacobs and Emily O'Mara called the plot a “truly unique wild space” rich in biodiversity that has held a “special place in the hearts of the community” for more than 30 years.

Jessica added: “We want to bring back the nature reserve into community ownership to have full access to schools, so that the public and the community can once again use that space."

You may also want to watch:

Mark Hamburger, listed as director for Mortimer Terrace Ltd on Companies House, was contacted for comment ahead of the auction date.