Muswell Hill says goodbye to Midhurst Butcher's after decades of service

Published: 1:45 PM August 18, 2021

Gary Wheeler and Rob from Midhurst Butcher's were given a fitting send-off in Muswell Hill on Saturday - Credit: Kevin Mitchell

After decades serving the people of Muswell Hill, Midhurst Butcher's shut up shop for the final time on Saturday.

Gary Wheeler, who took over the shop when his dad Dave retired, thanked regulars for well-wishes as neighbours brought cards and a collection to send the family on their way.

The family firm had been in the heart of the community for more than forty years, but difficult trading conditions during the pandemic, competition from supermarkets and the end of its lease has seen aprons hung up for good.

Friends including Kevin Mitchell popped along to the Fortis Green shop to deliver a fitting send off to Gary and colleague Rob, the last butchers standing.

Another longstanding customer, Jane Price, was devastated to see the butcher's close. She said it was a "huge loss", adding: "We’ve been shopping with Gary, and before him, his father Dave, for more than 20 years. They provided great value, and great service, and were part of the fabric of the community.

"I hope this is a wake-up call to residents that if they don’t support local businesses, they will lose them."