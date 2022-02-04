Outraged residents in Maida Vale want to halt plans for a restaurant – because they say the stink of hot food would waft into their bedrooms.

The conversion of an off-licence into an eatery in Lauderdale Road has angered neighbours living nearby.

They complained about noise disturbance and the smell of cooking food.

Antika Bar Ltd hopes to open the restaurant with space for 45 diners.

Westminster City Council hosted a meeting with the would-be restaurant owner and locals on Wednesday (February 02).

One local woman said the the noise and smell would be a “nuisance”.

She said: “It’s just been constant noise. The soundproofing isn’t sufficient.

“The air conditioning vent and extractor fan are directly above bedroom windows.

“If they are planning on serving food for 30 people, the smell will no doubt transmit into the bedrooms."

Another neighbour said the street had been transformed from a quiet area when she moved in in the 1990s.

Multiple restaurants and cafés meant increased noise during opening hours and early morning deliveries.

She said: “There’s only so much noise we can be expected to endure as a residential area.

“This would be bringing too much noise and extra custom into the area.”

Many people objected by letter with similar complaints that the smell of food would drift into their living room – and noisy customers would prevent them opening windows in the summer months.

Another neighbour said: “I have young children. I really hope you reject the plan and keep this neighbourhood clear of late-night screams and noise.”

Other objectors feared the restaurant would reduce the value of their homes, take up valuable parking spaces and lead to sleepless nights.

Lawyers for the restaurant said the owner wanted to build a positive relationship with neighbours.

A letter written by TV Edwards solicitors said the business would limit outdoor drinking to those who were eating, deliveries would not take place between 6pm and 10am and signs would go up, requesting customers leave quietly.

It went on: “No fumes, steam or odours shall be emitted from the licensed premises so as to cause a nuisance to any persons living or carrying on business in the area where the premises are situated.”

Westminster council’s environmental health officer Anil Drayan said they believed the restaurant could sort out any odour issues before opening.

“Environmental health are satisfied with the information supplied,” he said.

A decision on the restaurant’s licence is pending.

