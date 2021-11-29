Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Golders Green care home staff take on 63-mile cycle ride for charity

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 6:00 AM November 29, 2021
Updated: 1:30 PM November 29, 2021
Golders Green care home staff cycled 63 miles in cold weather to raise £3,000 for two charities

Golders Green care home staff cycled 63 miles in cold weather to raise £3,000 for two charities - Credit: Barchester Magnolia Court

Staff from a Golders Green care home showed their mettle by taking on a freezing cold 63 mile cycle ride across London to raise money for charity.

Barchester's Magnolia Court staff peddled for MacMillan Cancer Support and Barchester Healthcare’s own Charitable Foundation on Sunday raising £3,000.

On November 28 the team of workers, led by regional director Wayne Hughes, set off at 6.30am from Magnolia House in Hampstead and cycled on to 10 care homes in Islington, Wembley, Bushey, Chalfont St Peter, Harrow, Chorleywood and Southgate where they finished at 5.30pm.

They stopped at each home where they were greeted by well wishers who cheered them on.

Magnolia Court raised money for the two charities with a raffle and activities in its Granville Road care home and riders joined by members of the community who braved the cold to lend their support.

To donate to the two causes visit justgiving.com/fundraising/wayne-hugheslondonregion

