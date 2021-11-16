Zero-waste truck delivers sustainable products across north London
- Credit: Ella Shone
A Muswell Hill woman has expanded her zero-waste shop on wheels to cover parts of Haringey, Hackney and Islington.
When Ella Shone launched Topup Truck in August 2020 after being put on furlough, she had no idea that one year later her team of eight would be delivering produce to such a wide area.
To make sustainable shopping "as convenient and affordable as going to the supermarket", the 33-year-old entrepreneur converted an old electric milk float into a travelling zero-waste shop.
Ella, who now lives in Clapton, told this paper: "I wanted to be better connected to my community, and people took to it straight away - the reaction has been really positive.
"I think it captured the spirits of the time, with people being more thoughtful about the environmental impact of their lives."
Topup Truck drops off up to eight deliveries a day with neighbours encouraged to place orders collectively.
"This makes it more efficient for us, more sociable for customers and we use electricity," she said.
The shop stocks 170 products including dried food like pasta and lentils, household goods and beauty products.
Deliveries can be pre-booked on Topup Truck's website topuptruck.com/preorder
Most Read
- 1 Leisure centre 'extremely sorry' after police called to alleged sexual assault
- 2 Film crews for Reggie Yates garage film spotted around north London
- 3 'I'm a big advocate': Joe Cole in Wembley to promote futsal
- 4 Teacher weaves seven-year tapestry of periodic table
- 5 100 games in charge: How has Mikel Arteta done?
- 6 Half-price food at new Haberdashery in Crouch End
- 7 North London MPs back There With You This Winter campaign
- 8 Teacher struck off for drunken assault after school social
- 9 'Uplifting, joyful and utterly worthwhile': Ham&High marks Mitzvah Day
- 10 Best friends: Meet the man and his cat exploring London on a bike