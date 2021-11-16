Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Business

Zero-waste truck delivers sustainable products across north London

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:04 AM November 16, 2021
Ella Shone topup truck

Clapton-based Ella Shone, who grew up in Muswell Hill, delivers zero-waste produce to customers across north London - Credit: Ella Shone

A Muswell Hill woman has expanded her zero-waste shop on wheels to cover parts of Haringey, Hackney and Islington.

When Ella Shone launched Topup Truck in August 2020 after being put on furlough, she had no idea that one year later her team of eight would be delivering produce to such a wide area.

To make sustainable shopping "as convenient and affordable as going to the supermarket", the 33-year-old entrepreneur converted an old electric milk float into a travelling zero-waste shop. 

topup truck

The plastic-free truck delivers dried produce and household goods to people's doorsteps - Credit: Ella Shone

Ella, who now lives in Clapton, told this paper: "I wanted to be better connected to my community, and people took to it straight away - the reaction has been really positive.

"I think it captured the spirits of the time, with people being more thoughtful about the environmental impact of their lives."

Topup Truck drops off up to eight deliveries a day with neighbours encouraged to place orders collectively.

topup truck

Neighbours are encouraged to order produce together to save on electricity and travel time - Credit: Ella Shone

"This makes it more efficient for us, more sociable for customers and we use electricity," she said.

The shop stocks 170 products including dried food like pasta and lentils, household goods and beauty products.

Deliveries can be pre-booked on Topup Truck's website topuptruck.com/preorder

Most Read

  1. 1 Leisure centre 'extremely sorry' after police called to alleged sexual assault
  2. 2 Film crews for Reggie Yates garage film spotted around north London
  3. 3 'I'm a big advocate': Joe Cole in Wembley to promote futsal
  1. 4 Teacher weaves seven-year tapestry of periodic table
  2. 5 100 games in charge: How has Mikel Arteta done? 
  3. 6 Half-price food at new Haberdashery in Crouch End
  4. 7 North London MPs back There With You This Winter campaign
  5. 8 Teacher struck off for drunken assault after school social
  6. 9 'Uplifting, joyful and utterly worthwhile': Ham&High marks Mitzvah Day
  7. 10 Best friends: Meet the man and his cat exploring London on a bike
London Live
Haringey News
Hackney News
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People living in Pond Square have rallied against the hilltop restriction

Camden Council

Residents win campaign to remove no right turn at top of Swain's Lane

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Trans crossing

London Live

Camden's trans crossing causes stir over impact on disabled community

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Christina Efthimiou (left) has launched a legal challenge over swimming charges at Hampstead Heath

Hampstead Heath

Heath ponds disabled swimming charges court hearing delayed

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they would like to identify and speak to about an alleged rape in Camden

London Live

Police release new images of man sought after woman raped in Camden...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon