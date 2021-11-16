Clapton-based Ella Shone, who grew up in Muswell Hill, delivers zero-waste produce to customers across north London - Credit: Ella Shone

A Muswell Hill woman has expanded her zero-waste shop on wheels to cover parts of Haringey, Hackney and Islington.

When Ella Shone launched Topup Truck in August 2020 after being put on furlough, she had no idea that one year later her team of eight would be delivering produce to such a wide area.

To make sustainable shopping "as convenient and affordable as going to the supermarket", the 33-year-old entrepreneur converted an old electric milk float into a travelling zero-waste shop.

The plastic-free truck delivers dried produce and household goods to people's doorsteps - Credit: Ella Shone

Ella, who now lives in Clapton, told this paper: "I wanted to be better connected to my community, and people took to it straight away - the reaction has been really positive.

"I think it captured the spirits of the time, with people being more thoughtful about the environmental impact of their lives."

Topup Truck drops off up to eight deliveries a day with neighbours encouraged to place orders collectively.

Neighbours are encouraged to order produce together to save on electricity and travel time - Credit: Ella Shone

"This makes it more efficient for us, more sociable for customers and we use electricity," she said.

The shop stocks 170 products including dried food like pasta and lentils, household goods and beauty products.

Deliveries can be pre-booked on Topup Truck's website topuptruck.com/preorder