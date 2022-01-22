A fourth generation head baker in Kentish Town has described the bakery’s half year tenancy as “six months feeling like six days”.

Aaron Kossoff, picked up the family reins and opened Kossoffs Bakery in Kentish Town Road in July.

In his first six months people have travelled down from Hampstead and up from St John's Wood to buy his goods - even when it was takeaway only.

Aaron Kossoff, head baker at Kossoff's in Kentish Town Road, with some of the freshly baked in-house pastries available in the shop - Credit: Polly Hancock

“When we first opened, it was so well received by the public, and the residents wanted to see something new,” said Aaron.

“It’s been overwhelming that people regularly come in and buy your products, and then they tell their friends.

"Some people have travelled from St John’s Wood and Hampstead every Saturday morning just to come and see us.”

Aaron Kossoff, head baker at Kossoff's scores the tops of white sourdough baguettes which are baked throughout the day . - Credit: Polly Hancock

Kossoffs was established in the 1920s by his great-grandfather Wolf Kossoff, a Jewish refugee from Kiev.

From the 1920s and 1980s, Wolf opened many bakeries across East London.

Now, decades later, Aaron wants to continue this great legacy.

Asked about why he opened in Kentish Town, the head baker told the Ham&High he had many reasons. The most compelling was to help create a community, which Aaron feels has gone missing.

“My father and my great grandfather were part of these communities where there were bakeries, and for me, it is something I am personally quite passionate about,” said Aaron.

“I think bakeries can be a hub for communities or can be the centre of it, which is missing in today’s high street.”

Aaron Kossoff, head baker at Kossoff's with his partner head pastry chef Jo Clarke - Credit: Polly Hancock

But his anniversary has not been without its challenges, opening as it did during a Covid pandemic.

“The time of the omicron variant was an incredibly stressful time,” he added.

"We didn’t know where we were and made the decision to shut and go takeaway only.

"It was a stressful decision to make, but we had to weigh up the health of staff and the risk.

"I’m just glad that we decided to open when we did.”

As 2022 rolls on, Aaron and Kossoffs hope the next six months are as rewarding as the previous.

“We are focused on keeping the standard of the product up because that’s what keeps us going because that’s what our customers want and what we want,” he said.

“We are so proud of what we do.”