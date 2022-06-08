'Temporary closure' of Hampstead restaurant as fundraiser launched

A vegan restaurant in Hampstead has announced a "temporary closure" and a fundraising campaign has been launched.

Kojo, in Rosslyn Hill, closed on May 6, with a statement on the company's social media expressing "deep sadness and heartbreak".

The plant-based business was opened in late 2020 by Alina and Ryan Jones.

Following the closure, they wrote on the Kojo Facebook page: "Thank you for all the messages of support and love to Kojo over the last couple of days, we are doing everything we can to find a rescue package and have since setup a Gofundme page to save Kojo.

"This donation will help us to continue operating whilst we find the right investor to bring our vision to a community near you, with a dedicated team and passion for a sustainable environment."

In September, the couple opened a second outlet in Liverpool Street, which is also now closed.

Visit www.gofundme.com and search "Kojo" to back the appeal.