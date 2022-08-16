Crouch End bar loses licence as court appeal fails

A court has rejected a Crouch End bar's bid to save its licence following complaints about noise and antisocial behaviour.

Haringey Council revoked the licence of Kiss the Sky, in Park Road, in July 2021 but the bar appealed and remained open until the case was heard last month.

Highbury Magistrates' Court rejected the appeal and ordered the venue to pay the council’s legal costs of £10,000.

The licence was initially reviewed after several residents complained about noise, antisocial behaviour and the venue operating beyond its permitted hours.

Kiss the Sky owner Tony Ray said the "sad thing is" that issues could have been resolved in one meeting, and that the council offered little support and no mediation. He said the venue tried to organise meetings to resolve things.

He said: "The whole episode with the council has been a nightmare from day one. Imagine taking over a business where your under threat and receiving complaints before you even start."

The council said warnings were given before the licence was revoked and that when the appeal was pending, complaints continued and a noise abatement notice was served.

Cllr Dana Carlin – cabinet member for house services, private renters and planning – said: “We support local businesses in Haringey and officers worked with Kiss the Sky to try to help them keep to their licensing conditions. However, we will not tolerate any business that fails to comply and causes a nuisance to their neighbours.

“As shown with this case, enforcement action will be taken to protect our residents who have every right to complain, especially when it comes to noise disturbance and antisocial behaviour."

Mr Ray argued that the venue had the support of all but a few neighbours who made complaints.

He added: "It was extremely draining as it was clear their sole intention was to close the bar regardless of what we were doing. We spent thousands trying to please them through soundproofing measures.

"Mistakes were made admittedly, but not enough to push to close the bar, and punish the wider community as a whole who now have no nightlife in the area.

"We were not an antisocial venue, where there were fights, stabbings and all kinds going on. The police themselves confirmed they had no issue with the bar.

"They wanted a ghost town and now they have it."