The owner of a jewellery exchange next to Muswell Hill's Barclays branch fears for his shop's future after the bank closes in June.

225 The Jewellery Exchange has been swapping Muswell Hill residents' precious metals for cash since 1984. The shop may only be 100 square feet, but it has been a hit with locals, according to owner Andrew Rowan, who is calling for Barclays to rethink its decision.

The shop is part of the same freehold as Barclays and forms much of the frontage, as a "kiosk" attached to the bank.

When Barclays leaves, the freeholder will need to make a decision about what to do with the site.

The freeholder's agent, Savoy Stewart, was unable to comment at the time of going to press.

Andrew "jumps in and out" of Barclays every day because he buys metals from locals for cash. - Credit: Poly Hancock

Andrew said: "When [Barclays] leave, I pay my rent to the freeholders. My little shop hangs in the balance because when it's transferred to the freeholders they’ve got to decide what to do.

"The bank has no front that is big and clear," said Andrew who worries the freeholder will want to redevelop the site into just one shop, rather than keep its awkward layout.

"I'm in jeopardy," he said. "They'll either leave me in situ or redevelop it into a separate shop."

Andrew inside his kiosk. - Credit: Polly Hancock

On top of this anxiety, he said the bank will be a loss to the community.

"I jump in and out of that bank every day because I buy metals from locals for cash in many instances," Andrew said.

A Barclays spokesperson said: "We will be proactively engaging with local businesses and the wider community to discuss the alternative ways customers will be able to undertake their banking locally once the branch closes."

Catherine West, MP for Hornsey and Wood Green, said: “Bank closures are terrible for small businesses like 225 The Jewellery Exchange. I’ve urged Barclays to think again."

Ms West's petition to save the Barclays branch is at www.catherinewest.org.uk/latest-news/2022/03/28/save-barclays-in-muswell-hill/