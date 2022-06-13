Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Freehold of Camden's Jazz Café on the market for £6.15m

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 5:34 PM June 13, 2022
The freehold of Camden's live music venue the Jazz Café is going on the market for £6.15 million.

The club, restaurant and concert venue in Parkway has been graced by both music sensations and up-and-coming artists over its 32-year history. 

Adele, Gil Scott-Heron and Camden's own Amy Winehouse have performed there.

The freehold of the four-storey building will be put up for sale this week.

It is understood it is owned ultimately by a pension fund, but the title register is owned by Spinnaker Nominees Limited, according to documents on the Land Registry.

The venue is let on a 25.5-year lease, which The Columbo Group bought in 2016, meaning that "irrespective of who buys it nothing will happen to the operation", according to Coffer Corporate Leisure which is handling the sale.

A spokesperson from Coffer Corporate Leisure said it has already had "quite a few calls" expressing interest from people who "typically invest in London property". The company is expecting bids from organisations with commercial and music interest to make bids as well.

They said: "It's such an iconic building, and it's quite a unique opportunity to buy a site that's hosted some of the biggest names in music."

