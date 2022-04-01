Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
East Asian food chain coming to Hampstead Village

André Langlois

Published: 4:14 PM April 1, 2022
Itsu is coming to Heath Street

Itsu is coming to Heath Street - Credit: André Langlois

An East Asian-inspired food chain plans to open a restaurant and takeaway outlet in Hampstead.

Itsu, which already has about 75 outlets in London and around the country, plans to open in an unoccupied unit at 58-62 Heath Street, next to Wagamama.

The company has applied for a premises licence, with alcohol served and recorded music played indoors between 10am and 10.30pm, seven days a week. The opening hours would be 10am to 11pm.

The first Itsu opened in Chelsea 25 years ago and it now has an East Asian menu taking in rice pots, noodles, salads, soups and sushi.

Neil Miller, Itsu chief customer officer, said: “Hampstead is an exciting next step in our eat beautiful crusade.

"We’re on a mission to make delicious, nutritious and affordable Asian-inspired food available to as many people as possible.

"Our shop is perfectly located by the station and minutes from The Heath – perfect for those wanting freshly-made sushi and noodle dishes for their summer picnics, to eat-in or for delivery."

In January, 58-62 Heath Street, which is also home to Knight Frank and Cass Arts, was acquired by Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) for £7 million.

