Asian-inspired restaurant Itsu is opening a new branch in Heath Street this week, and it will be celebrating by offering residents a free lunch.

On Thursday (May 12) Itsu will offer a selection of hot noodle and rice pots and sushi boxes on the house for the first 400 visitors between midday and 1pm.

The new opening will create 24 new jobs in the local community.

Neil Miller, chief customer officer, said: "Hampstead is an exciting next step on our eat beautiful crusade. We’re on a mission to make delicious, nutritious and affordable Asian-inspired food available to as many people as possible.

"Our restaurant is perfectly located by the station and minutes from The Heath."

If you miss out on a free lunch, half an hour before close every day Itsu holds a half price sale, with sushi and salad boxes available at 50% off.