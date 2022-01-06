Italian sandwich shop opens in a Hampstead telephone box

With his Italian foccacia rolls, Gabriele Contenta at Pinkadella - a sandwich stand in the phonebox outside 40 Rosslyn Hill NW3. - Credit: Polly Hancock

A Hampstead telephone box is the quirky home of a new Italian takeaway, with its owner dubbing it “the smallest focaccia place in the world”.

Located in a listed telephone booth outside the former Lloyds at 40 Rosslyn Hill, Pinkadella, which serves filled focaccia to hungry passers-by, opened its door on January 1.

Pinkadella’s owner, Gabriele Contente, 30, describes it as a pre-launch, and a way to introduce people to his focaccia.

He is planning a full launch in either mid-January or early February.

Despite the low-key opening, he said people have started coming to the kiosk and are enjoying the food.

“Without people knowing about it, people are buying it," he said. "People always like Italian food.”

He said the unique aesthetic has helped him stand out to passers-by.

“It’s very particular, a kiosk inside a telephone booth," he said. "I like to call it the smallest focaccia place in the world.”

Pinkadella is open Tuesday to Sunday. For updates on the full launch, check out Pinkadella’s Instagram page at www.instagram.com/pinkadella_