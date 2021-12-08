Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Business

Hornsey Tavern to reopen as Irish sports pub

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 12:00 PM December 8, 2021
The Hornsey Tavern team get ready for the official opening

The Hornsey Tavern team get ready for the official opening - Credit: Polly Hancock

The Hornsey Tavern is reopening as an Irish sports pub on Friday. 

The High Street free house, shut since 2018, has been taken over by Hackney couple James Kearns and Louise Graham.  

The pair will welcome punters to an opening party on December 10 including karaoke (8pm onwards) and happy hour pints for £3.50 (11am-5pm). 

The new landlords have worked seven days a week since September as part of a near £180,000 investment to get the pub back on its feet.  

James, 41, said: “I'm very excited because pubs are a dying breed. Pubs are nearly gone, they’re closing down left, right and centre and I believe this part of London needed a pub put back into it.” 

The boozer will have entertainment including pool and darts, and there will be live music on Friday and Saturday nights.  

The venue will mainly be for drinks but it will have a kitchen installed in the new year to cater for pop-up stalls with different foods.

From left: Lizzie Anderson, James Kearns, Louise Graham, Paige Francis and Brian O'Byrne

From left: Lizzie Anderson, James Kearns, Louise Graham, Paige Francis and Brian O'Byrne - Credit: Polly Hancock

Most Read

  1. 1 Dentist guilty of 'attempted sexual communication with a child'
  2. 2 10 suspected north London drug dealers arrested in dawn raids
  3. 3 Hampstead's Old White Bear to reopen before Christmas
  1. 4 Rainbow George: Hampstead 'dreamer' dies at 81
  2. 5 John Lewis Christmas advert: The Golders Green teenager who met an alien
  3. 6 Men wanted in connection with 'appalling' antisemitic incident on Oxford Street
  4. 7 Henrietta Barnett rated second best state school in the UK
  5. 8 Deliveroo puts in retrospective application for permanent 'dark kitchen'
  6. 9 Remembering Katie: Ex-Ham&High reporter killed by carbon monoxide
  7. 10 Hampstead Heath to host first Christmas Fayre

James’ father Tommy Kearns, 71, has run pubs in Hackney including the Duke of York and the Royal Sovereign, and the London Tavern which he has owned since 1991.

For more information on the opening night visit https://www.facebook.com/events/425617769072703

Pubs
Hornsey News
Haringey News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

George Michael's estate has contributed to Highgate's Christmas lights

Christmas

George Michael estate helps fund Highgate Christmas lights

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Max Miller and chef Adam Clark founded vegan fast-food join Ready Burger this summer 

Food and Drink | Interview

Meet the Crouch End duo taking on McDonald's

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
A London bus collided with a car and lamppost in Muswell Hill on December 2

London Live News | Updated

Bus collides with lamppost in Muswell Hill crash

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
FEC has been ordered to dig up unapproved granite slabs at Hornsey Town Square

Planning and Development

Developer told to dig up granite slabs at Hornsey Town Hall Square

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon