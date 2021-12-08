Hornsey Tavern to reopen as Irish sports pub

The Hornsey Tavern team get ready for the official opening - Credit: Polly Hancock

The Hornsey Tavern is reopening as an Irish sports pub on Friday.

The High Street free house, shut since 2018, has been taken over by Hackney couple James Kearns and Louise Graham.

The pair will welcome punters to an opening party on December 10 including karaoke (8pm onwards) and happy hour pints for £3.50 (11am-5pm).

The new landlords have worked seven days a week since September as part of a near £180,000 investment to get the pub back on its feet.

James, 41, said: “I'm very excited because pubs are a dying breed. Pubs are nearly gone, they’re closing down left, right and centre and I believe this part of London needed a pub put back into it.”

The boozer will have entertainment including pool and darts, and there will be live music on Friday and Saturday nights.

The venue will mainly be for drinks but it will have a kitchen installed in the new year to cater for pop-up stalls with different foods.

From left: Lizzie Anderson, James Kearns, Louise Graham, Paige Francis and Brian O'Byrne - Credit: Polly Hancock

James’ father Tommy Kearns, 71, has run pubs in Hackney including the Duke of York and the Royal Sovereign, and the London Tavern which he has owned since 1991.

For more information on the opening night visit https://www.facebook.com/events/425617769072703